Peugeot gets 'bold' with revised 3008

Peug has just released details of how it has overhauled its big-selling compact crossover/SUV, the 3008.

The car, which has grown steadily in popularity since launch, is expected in Irish showrooms during the first quarter of 2021, we're told. However, there is no word on price or specific equipment as yet.

It appears that a key reason for the mid-life lift is to accelerate the push they started some years back to move the brand upmarket.

So they told us via a webinar launch yesterday that they have decided to be 'bold' in ringing the changes on what was already a radical-looking winner of the Car of the Year award back in 2017.

As a result they have fairly dramatically redesigned the front, with lots of work on the grille, bonnet and lights.

It does look a lot stronger out front now (well, from this distance it does, I'll have to wait to see it in the flesh when it arrives).

The rear gets a lift too with the focus primarily on the rear-light cluster's three-claw design. There are now full LED rear lights, by the way.

And 19in wheels give it a stronger looking profile while the overall range benefits from new body colours.

For the inside, there is a new 'Black Pack' option as well as a wood-trim mix choice.

More importantly there is an enhanced i-Cockpit layout - for which the car has rightly become famous - and chief among the upgrades is a 10in high-definition tactile screen.

Additions to the technology side of things include Highway Assist, which we know from the larger 5008, and Night Vision, which enhances visibility in the dark.

They are saying nothing much about changes or additions to the engine range which currently includes a plug-in electric hybrid, two and four-wheel drive versions, as well as petrol or diesel powerplants.

Indo Motoring