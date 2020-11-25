On the phone at the wheel will always be  a disturbing sight to see

I know, you’ve heard it all before. But this was so blatant that I have to mention it and ask you a question.

Brazen as you like, the young, female driver chatted away on the phone she was holding in her left hand while the other hand was just about on the steering wheel.

It was in broad daylight in moving traffic. She was completely oblivious to what was going on around her.

She didn’t notice me slowing down and travelling alongside her for a while (to make sure what I was seeing wasn’t an illusion). I can’t understand such behaviour. Can you? Let me know if you can at:

ecunningham@independent.ie

* As previously reported, Skoda’s first electric SUV, the ENYAQ iV, is due here in June. Prices start from €46,570 (up to €7,800 in grants/incentives are available).

The cars will be sold with a three-year service and tyre plan, which comes to a lot of money. But demand for them is expected to outstrip supply (Ireland is only getting 350 next year) and with Covid-19 restrictions on showroom visits, the distributors have decided on an online pre-booking plan.

From 9am tomorrow, potential buyers can pay a refundable €1,000 deposit to get priority ordering access to the earliest vehicles.

There is no guarantee you will get a car. All deposits will be returned at the end of the process, whether an ENYAQ iV is ordered or not.

* Congratulations to all at Joe Mallon Motors for winning the Groupe Renault Dealer of the Year award. The award recognises combined performance across all commercial areas of the business.

As well as that, the dealership has also won CRM Dealer of the Year. The family-run business has dealerships in Naas and Portlaoise.

Irish Independent