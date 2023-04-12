New Volvo data shows increases in EV range – but caution is advised

I regularly caution against the range cited by EV automakers for their vehicles and advise you take a good few kilometres off for real-world driving.

Well, Volvo has just come up with new data which it says confirms increased driving range and efficiency for its revised C40 and XC40 Recharge models.

It says a switch to rear-wheel drive for the single-motor Recharge versions of both models, and the use of a new permanent magnet electric motor, are largely responsible.

Battery performance has also been improved thanks to better cooling efficiency. It now says the XC40 Recharge can travel up to 570km on a full charge.

The C40 Recharge electric range manages up to 578km.

And DC charging time (10pc- 80pc) takes approximately 28 minutes. Volvo says the data is beyond its expectations. It’s good news for anyone buying but be aware, how you drive still plays a key part in what range you manage.​