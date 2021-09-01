New Astra packs power with its plug-ins, due here early next year

OPEL reveals its new Astra in detail today. It is due here early next year. This sixth-generation family hatch will have plug-in hybrid powertrains as well as petrol and diesel models.

The plug-ins’ power ranges up to 225hp – a lot of punch for a small-family motor, especially when you compare them with the petrols and diesels whose engines develop from 110hp to 130hp.

There’s no specific indication of price or spec levels; they’re not expected until nearer the 2022 launch date.

The Astra hasn’t grown much. The ‘sporty five-door’ is a mere 4mm longer than the current model – it’s 4,374mm long and 1,860mm wide but there’s a 13mm increase in the wheelbase (to 2,675mm).

The boot has an adjustable floor and embraces 422 litres of space.

Opel promises good handling and ride, claiming the chassis is 14pc stiffer than the current model.

The new car has the next generation of the Pure Panel digital cockpit – two 10-inch integrated horizontal displays – but core settings can still be worked by crafted keys.