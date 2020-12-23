Mustang Mach-E will power Ford’s all-electric drive when it arrives on roads in summer

Ford expects the new Mustang Mach E to sell several hundred models in Ireland when it launches here

Ford expects “several hundred” customers to buy its new electric SUV-styled crossover, the Mustang Mach-E, when it goes on sale here in early summer.

The brand’s Irish chief John Manning told Motors recently: “I would say in the first year of availability here, we could see sales of the order of several hundred.”

The company also expects most people to buy – or do most of the buying process – online.

The car which bears the famous Mustang name is in reality built on a new platform, from the ground up.

Ford claims it has been tuned for European tastes in how a car of this power and pace should drive but we’ll have to wait and see how that works out.

You can expect prices to kick off around the €50,000 mark but obviously the more powerful and better-equipped versions will hit your pocket a bit harder.

It is easy to overlook the fact it is a five-seater so room should be reasonable.

Important to note too the Mach-E comes with either single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Depending on which battery option you go for (standard range: 288-cell, 68 kWh or 376-cell, 88 kWh extended) it can travel up to a claimed 610km between charges.

The under-floor, lithium-ion battery slots between the axles which helps balance and a lower centre of gravity.

A few facts and figures for you: As a rear-wheel drive model it develops 269PS with the standard-range battery and 294PS with the extended-range powerbase.

The First Edition has all-wheel drive and extended-range battery as standard and hits 351PS.

The Mach-E GT version, meanwhile, has all-wheel drive too, extended-range battery and develops 487PS. The latter is fast: 0-100 kmh in a claimed 3.7 seconds.

Each model will have Whisper, Active and Untamed modes to reflect the driving profile at any given time.

An important element (well I think so) is the Intelligent Range tech which more accurately calculates the remaining driving distance. They are setting a lot of store on this being a major reassurance for drivers.

You can get an optional Ford Connected wallbox for home charging (7.4 kW and 11 kW). It can charge from 10pc to 80pc in around six hours.

And it can take up to 150kW from an IONITY fast charger, or other such major output chargers, with up to 119km added to your journey in just 10 minutes of “refilling”.

The next gen SYNC with cloud connectivity makes its first appearance and, Ford says, allows for more than 80 settings to be customised. As improvements to the car come along they can be transferred via over-the-air updates.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both pre-installed (free) and there is a 15.5ins full HD touch display.

Bits and pieces of lots of technology include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Park Assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking, lane-keeping system with blind spot assist.

The absence of a combustion engine means there is front “boot” storage space of 81 litres left over to add to that behind the rear seats (402 litres). The “frunk” as it is called (front+trunk) is also drainable so you can dump the wet, dirty gear in there. Practical stuff.

A proper electric Ford with real appeal has been a long time coming. It will be interesting to see just how many ‘hundreds’ will buy one initially.

Ford reckons it will appeal to current customers but also to those who never considered buying the brand before – 2021 will tell a tale.

