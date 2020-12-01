Motorists go online as new car registrations rise by 20pc

November sales came to 914 which is noteworthy considering the time of year and the fact salesrooms were closed

NEW-car registrations rose by 20pc last month – despite the lockdown – as more motorists turned to buying online.

The use of digital platforms has soared this year with some buyers doing deals without ever going near their dealership.

But now those who prefer to see and drive before buying can do so as dealerships reopen. They do so at a crucial time with the vital new-year selling period only weeks away.

According to SIMI director general Brian Cooke, the industry is hopeful that activity will be “brisk” in the coming weeks and months.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Dealers are certainly hoping for a better 2021 than the abysmal 2020 just ending with official SIMI figures, just released, showing new-car registrations plunged 25pc so far this year – down to 87,728 from 116,885 last year. The market has shrunk by 40pc since 2016.

November sales came to 914 which is noteworthy considering the time of year and the fact salesrooms were closed.

Mr Cooke said: “The use of digital platforms during the lockdown has provided an important shop window for customers looking to buy a new or used car.”

He added: “SIMI members operate with large well-ventilated showrooms and this, along with the ability to display vehicles in an outdoor setting, allow for business to be done in a very low-risk environment for the transmission of Covid-19, making them safe for both customers and staff.”

The hope within the industry is that increased use of research online during Level 5 will translate into a lot more sales of new cars next year.

One car-type bucking the trend this year is the electric vehicle with 3,928 of them registered. That represents a 15pc year-to-date increase on 2019.

The top-5 selling brands so far this year are: 1 Volkswagen, 2 Toyota, 3 Hyundai, 4 Skoda, 5 Ford.

The top-5 models are: 1 Toyota Corolla, 2 Hyundai Tucson, 3 Volkswagen Tiguan, 4 Ford Focus, 5 Hyundai Kona.

The top-selling car last month was the Hyundai Tucson.

Diesel still dominates market share with 43.22pc of new cars powered by the fuel. It is followed by petrol on 36.98pc, hybrid 11.91pc, electric 4.48pc and plug-in hybrid 2.79pc.

Used-car imports continue to fall and are down 35.4pc for the year to date – 67,151 compared with 103,900 for 2019.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Online Editors