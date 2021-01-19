Motorists borrowing more for cars but thousands seeking repayment breaks

Thousands who borrowed for a car have been hit hard by the economic effects of the virus and have had to seek repayment breaks

MOTORISTS are borrowing more for cars - and PCPs deals are flourishing - despite the pandemic, new figures reveal.

But there is another side to the story as thousands who borrowed for a car have been hit hard by the economic effects of the virus and have had to seek repayment breaks.

The broad trends emerge in details of hundreds of millions of euro loaned by the financial arm of the biggest seller of vehicles in the country - the Volkswagen group.

The group accounts for more than a quarter of all new sales here. And last year it loaned just under €568m despite curtailed dealership opening due to pandemic lockdowns. The increase in the amount of finance, up from €565m in 2019, might at first glance appear to be a modest one.

But it represents a significant shift in people's borrowing habits, considering that 25pc fewer new cars were bought last year than in 2019 (down to 88,324 from 117,109).

The figures also strongly suggest that people are borrowing more to buy better-equipped, higher-priced vehicles.

And finance deals on fresh used cars appear to have increased to help fill the gap left by fewer new buys.

Volkswagen Financial Services Ireland (VWFS) is the main lender for vehicles sold by the group here. The group brands include Audi, ŠKODA, SEAT, CUPRA as well as Volkswagen cars and commercials. Last year, 28.4pc of all new cars bought here bore a VW-group badge, thereby making it the country’s biggest seller by some distance.

The new figures show that more than three-in-five (63.1pc) of the group’s private customers opted for finance from the VW ‘bank’. In total, 62.3pc of Volkswagen-branded models, such as Golfs and Tiguans, were funded that way, as were 70.3pc of ŠKODAs, 60.2pc of SEATs, 64.9pc of VW commercials and 52.8pc of Audis.

The figures also show there was yet another increase in the popularity of PCPs. A huge 83.8pc of all new-car finance customers from the group took the PCP route (up 5.8pc on 2019). In total 83pc of people paying for a Volkswagen model opted for PCP (up 6pc on 2019).

That figure rose to 84.7pc for ŠKODA customers (up 4.4pc), a substantial 93.6pc of SEAT deals (up 8.8pc) and 80.1pc of Audi finance customers also opted for PCP (up 5.4pc).

PCP represents a small proportion of the commercial market but still 14.3pc of those doing a deal for a Volkswagen commercial vehicle chose PCP. However, HP and leasing appear to be the preferred option for vans.

VWFS managing director Guénaël Geffroy told the Irish Independent: "The year was obviously a challenging one but we have been able to have a strong performance by offsetting the decreasing new-car cases with a growing performance in used-car cases.”

Critically, he revealed how the lender has sanctioned more than 7,000 payment breaks.

“We are supporting as much as we can, on a permanent basis, any potential customer difficulties with a personalised approach if needed.”

He also referred to the growing trend of online dealing: “2020 has also seen the launch of lots of new digital functionalities for our customers and dealers which are even more important than ever at this time.”

They have developed online finance applications and service plans to speed up remote requests for loans. They have also recently launched a new customer portal to help with queries and increased customer service levels.

Online Editors