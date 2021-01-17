Motor trade seeks route back from double whammy of 2020

While the sector is pretty confident it can regain most of this lost ground if the dealerships are allowed to re-open soon, the longer the current lockdown continues, the less likely this is to happen

Covid has clobbered the motor trade, with new car sales down 26pc in 2020. With dealerships closed once again the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain.

With most of us having spent the last nine months under virtual house arrest, new car sales took a hammering in 2020 - only 84,300 units were shifted, down over a quarter on the 113,300 sold in 2019. Second-hand imports fell even more sharply in 2020, down by 28pc to 78,500.

The Irish motor trade won't forget 2020 in a hurry. Since the first lockdown in March dealerships have endured repeated closures. On its own this would have been traumatic enough but it was happening at the same time as Brexit is upending the second-hand car trade - almost half of all the cars registered for the first time in 2020, 48pc, were used imports from the UK.

Even with vehicle registration tax of between 12pc and 15pc for most family cars and up to 37pc for the highest-emitting models, it has often made more sense for buyers to import a second-hand car from the UK rather than buy an Irish-registered vehicle. This was particularly true of upmarket brands.

In 2020 just over 3,500 new Audis were registered for the first time along with 3,000 new BMWs and 2,800 Mercedes-Benzes. By comparison, 8,500 used Audis, almost 8,000 BMWs and over 6,000 Mercs were registered for the first time.

This is going to change following Brexit. Despite the last-minute trade deal between the EU and UK, utter confusion surrounds the taxation treatment, both tariffs and Vat, of used car imports from the UK.

Early indications that used car imports would not be subject to EU tariffs seem to have been wide of the mark with the Revenue Commissioners now stating that most used car imports from Britain will be subject to the 10pc EU tariff. Used cars imports from Northern Ireland may also be subject to tariffs eventually but probably not for now.

Vat at the point of entry, currently 21pc, will also be levied on used car imports from Great Britain. While Vat-registered dealers will be able to reclaim this in most cases, private buyers will not. Although the rules for importing a used car from Northern Ireland are somewhat less punitive, in practice this means that most private buyers, facing a possible 10pc tariff and 21pc Vat on top of VRT, have effectively been priced out of the imported used car market.

Bad news for anyone who had been thinking of importing a used car from Northern Ireland or the UK but good news for the motor trade as higher second-hand values, at least in the short term, will make it easier for motorists to trade in their existing car against a newer model.

All of this upheaval is taking place at the same time as the Government is trying to persuade more of us to abandon emissions-generating petrol and diesel-fuelled cars in favour of electric vehicles [EVs]. The Government's 2019 Climate Action Plan set a target of 2030 for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel-fuelled cars.

If, and it might prove to be a very big "if", all goes according to plan, there will be one million EVs on Irish roads by 2030, or about a third of all cars. Maybe, maybe not.

With its eponymous VW brand accounting for 10,250 (12pc) new cars in 2020 sold and its Audi, Skoda and Seat sister brands for a further 13,500 (16pc), Volkswagen Group Ireland is very much the undisputed heavyweight champion of the Irish motor sector.

VW for one is sceptical of the likelihood of the Government meeting its 2030 EV targets.

"We're limited by the scale of production and the availability of batteries and raw materials," says a Volkswagen Group spokesman. "We might get half-way there by 2030."

Volkswagen Group is not alone.

"To get to one million EVs by 2030 you would need to be selling 100,000 every year for the next 10 years", says Tom Cullen, deputy director of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel-fuelled cars are getting much cleaner as buyers opt for lower-emission models. Figures compiled by SIMI show that while 58pc of the new cars sold in 2019 were in the four lowest emission bands, this had risen 72pc by 2020.

The post-Brexit changes in the used-car importation regime will also have a significant environmental impact. There have been frequent complaints that Ireland was being used as a dumping ground for older, dirtier, particularly diesel-fuelled, used cars from the UK. The new tax regime on used imports is likely to significantly reduce this trade.

Despite the scepticism of many in the motor sector, a combination of Government incentives and increased ranges and battery lives is gradually persuading more motorists to opt for EVs. In 2020 a total of 3,940 new electric vehicles were sold, the equivalent of just under 5pc of all new cars sold. This was up from 3,440 new EVs sold in 2019, just 3pc of a much larger total.

In addition to EVs, the market for hybrid vehicles, where a petrol or diesel-fuelled engine is combined with an electric motor that does all or some of the high-emitting urban driving, is growing rapidly. In 2020 12,650 new hybrids were sold, the equivalent of 15pc of the total new car market, up from 10,900 (9.6pc of the total market) in 2019.

While the increase in the proportion of EVs being purchased does represent progress on the road to meeting the targets of the Climate Action Plan, this progress has been very expensively bought. Every new EV sold in this country qualifies for a VRT rebate of up to €5,000 and a grant of €5,000 from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, ie a total €10,000.

Such high subsidies for EVs may be justifiable at the beginning to persuade early-adopters to choose electric but they would be prohibitively expensive if paid to all new car buyers. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that paying the €10,000 grant to all of last year's new car buyers would have cost the exchequer €843m while the cost for 2019, when new car sales hadn't been artificially depressed by the Covid-19 outbreak, would have been €1.13bn.

The fact that EVs are already so heavily subsidised also rules out a scrappage scheme, where motorists are given a VRT rebate to encourage them to switch to electric, for the next few years. Throw in motorist fears, not all of them entirely unjustified, about battery life and so-called "range anxiety" and it will probably be the middle of the decade before EVs emerge from their current niche and become mass market.

All of which means that most new cars sold in this country for the next few years will continue to be petrol or diesel-fuelled. However, an increasing proportion of these petrol or diesel-fuelled cars will be hybrids, which will significantly reduce their overall emissions.

Unlike VW, which is currently rolling out a slew of new EV models, number two Toyota has been the front runner on hybrids with 85pc of the almost 9,500 new Toyotas and 100pc of the 400 of its Lexus luxury brand sold in 2020 being hybrids.

It is holding off on EVs for now.

"When the consumer is ready to transition to EVs and the infrastructure along with driving range is improved, Toyota will be at the forefront of EV leadership, but this large-scale transition to EVs is many years away. In the meantime our focus is on hybrid electric cars which can drive in zero emissions for up to 80pc of the time", says Toyota Ireland marketing director Michael Gaynor.

The wait for EVs is a chicken-and-egg situation. Customer demand won't increase until prices fall while manufacturers need increased demand to justify the increased production that will cut prices. It will happen and relatively soon, but just not yet.

Until that happens we will have to continue to rely on the internal combustion engine. With the country back in lockdown and dealerships closed once again, 2021 is shaping up to be an even worse year on the forecourts with new cars sales so far this year down even further on 2020's depressed levels.

While the sector is pretty confident it can regain most of this lost ground if the dealerships are allowed to re-open soon, the longer the current lockdown continues, the less likely this is to happen. Traditionally over a third of new car sales occur in January with more than half taking place in the first quarter. Already forecasts that 2021 car sales would recover to 2019 levels are beginning to look optimistic.

This means that the motor distributors are going to have to rely even more heavily on personal contract purchase plans (PCPs), basically a form of hire purchase, to keep shifting the metal. In 2020 44pc of the new cars sold by VW Group were financed by its in-house bank, Volkswagen Finance Services (VWFS), with about three-quarters of these cars being financed by PCPs. In 2020 VWFS lent new car buyers €567m, basically unchanged on the 2019 figure. These figures don't include VW buyers who used other lenders to fund their purchase.

With PCPs buyers typically pay a 30pc deposit and then a monthly repayment. The manufacturer guarantees the value of the car at the end of the contract period, usually three years. The whole business model depends on keeping the monthly repayment as low as possible and the guaranteed value as high as possible.

At the end of the contract period the motorist has three choices; use the equity provided by the guaranteed value to roll over to a PCP on a new car; buy the car outright; walk away. According to the VW Group spokesperson, the vast majority of motorists opt to roll over the PCP and they have not experienced any problems with the guaranteed values.

But what will happen when we all collect the keys to our 251 or 261-registered EVs? Will the sharp increase in the number of EVs on our roads from the middle of the decade and the looming 2030 deadline knock the stuffing out of the second-hand value of petrol and diesel fuelled-cars and if so who will pick up the tab?

Will underwriting the value of what will then be obsolete petrol and diesel-engined cars be part of the price the motor manufacturers and their distributors have to pay as they transition to the brave new world of EVs?

Sunday Indo Business