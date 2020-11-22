Mini Urbanaut's ingenious use of space a reel joy

Last week, I was clearing one of our outhouses and came across two of my father's fishing bags which I hadn't opened. Seeing that he died more than 18 years ago when he was nearly 93 and hadn't actively fished since he was about 80, I reckoned the contents had been largely untouched for about 30 years.

There were four reels, including a lovely vintage Hardy's Elarex. Three books, two by master angler Alexander Wanless, were also there. Everything was in perfect condition, well-oiled and clean.

It was just like the tools and machines he kept in his sheds at our north coast of Scotland family croft. It reminded me of his cars: a beloved Riley in the 1950s, then a fast Simca, a Wolseley, and a couple of Saabs, until an MG would, as he put it, "see him out".

He understood how they worked and ensured they were always spotless and safe. Until his hands started seizing up on him and he could no longer tie his fishing flies, he probably could have fixed the cars as well. I wished I had inherited that ability along with the reels.

However, he did teach me a lot and it's a real problem that we now don't pass much of this practical stuff on. So much is being lost. Yet, cars have changed so much that putting your head under the bonnet, unless to do the most simple stuff, is not recommended for the amateur.

But still we try!

*****

Recently, Geraldine Herbert and I both wrote here about the Honda e, which is the company's first battery electric vehicle for Europe.

Now the Honda e has been named 'German Car of the Year 2021' in the country's prestigious annual Car of the Year Awards, becoming the first vehicle from a Japanese brand to do so.

The car also won in the 'New Energy' category. This is the latest in a series of prestigious accolades to be given to the Honda e since its launch in spring 2020, including the top honour in the Red Dot Design Awards.

*****

One of the wittiest and most informative people I deal with in the motoring world is Paddy Comyn, PR guru with Volkswagen group.

Paddy, a former full-time motoring journalist, is the son of the late Pat Comyn, my revered predecessor with this column.

Paddy is also a children's author and has written a book, What Does Santa Do When It's Not Christmas?, charmingly illustrated by Barry Sheehan.

Expand Close An illustration from the children’s book, What Does Santa Do When It’s Not Christmas?, written by Paddy Comyn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An illustration from the children’s book, What Does Santa Do When It’s Not Christmas?, written by Paddy Comyn

The little book tells the story of Santa and how the rest of the year is just sooo boring when he's not feverishly making toys, checking lists twice, and hurtling helter-skelter across the midnight sky delivering thrills and spills!

Funds raised from this seasonal softback in aid of the Jack & Jill Children's Foundation will support home nursing care for children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions. It means that 377 Jack & Jill families will have a Christmas gift of time, helping them to care for their children at home this Christmas, where they belong.

What Does Santa Do When It's Not Christmas? is printed on snow-friendly - as well as environmentally friendly - paper and costs €8 plus P&P, from www.jackandjillstore.ie.

Well done, Paddy.

*****

Last Tuesday, more details of the Mini Urbanaut vehicle project - which aims to "provide the ideal environment in which to go on a journey, but is also the aim of the journey" - were released. Once at the chosen destination, the Urbanaut can transform into a living room in just a few simple steps.

Occupants enter the innovative cabin through a large sliding side door. A flexible four-seat layout provides the basis for the bright interior. The two front seats are designed to rotate, while the backrests for the generously sized seat surface in the rear can be folded manually (left rear seat) and turned around (right rear seat).

When the car is stationary, the dashboard lowers and the driver's area becomes a comfortable seating corner - the "daybed". The windscreen can be opened upwards when stationary to create a kind of street balcony. This apparently will "enhance interaction with the car's surroundings and creates an even more generous spatial experience".

The darker environs of the cabin's rear section provide a quieter space - the Cosy Corner. This area invites passengers to enjoy some time to themselves. A textile-covered "Loop" extends over the seat bench and features the option of LED backlighting.

Between the Cosy Corner and the driver's area is the airy central section, which offers quick access to all seating areas. With the door open, it is possible to sit on the floor.

On the side of the car opposite the entry door, a small integrated table with a plant adds a finishing touch to the interior fittings. The table signifies the car's new centre point - where passengers meet, face and engage with one another. The project reminds me of a scaled-down VW Camper van so beloved of hippies in the 1960s.

Can't wait to see it though. I can lie back and dream of the time I was in love and raced around Cornwall with a rally-driving Mini owner who had the most lovely legs and shortest skirts. Oh, what fun - and the most exciting driving as well.

Sunday Independent