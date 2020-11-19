Mini reveals its Vision for an Urban future on roads

It’s the concept car that aims to do as much for its occupants when it is stationary as when being driven.

This is the first picture of the Mini Vision Urbanaut. It represents an idea, a blueprint if you like, of how things might be in the not-too-distant future.

The company says it is designed to go “beyond” driving. So as well as being a car it is a place to sit and chill.

Which helps explain why one of the three scenarios/moments you can create with it is called Chill. The other two moments to showcase its range of usage and flexibility are Wanderlust and Vibe.

The concept is all about more space and more flexible, interior room – while maintaining a small footprint.

Chill transforms the car into what Mini calls a kind of retreat, Wanderlust lets you choose automated driving functions or you can drive yourself and Vibe opens the car up to a maximum space.

When the Mini is parked, the driver’s area can become a seating corner and the dashboard lowered and turned into a “daybed” while the windscreen can be opened to create a “street balcony”. Meanwhile there is a Cosy Corner at the rear for a quiet spot. There is even a small, integrated table with a plant to make it feel like home.

Some things don’t change. The Mini’s big circular instrument display is in the table in the centre of the car.

Then there is Token – a key to the “experience worlds”. It activates preconfigured “moments” when placed in the table in the centre. It can be programmed to your preferred fragrance, ambient lighting, music and so on.

Because there is such a heavy emphasis on the use of recycled materials, there was a challenge in creating a vehicle that was free of chrome and leather. That explains why there is so much knitted textile in the cabin of this car of the future.

