Meaty looks but Citycarver just doesn't cut it

Over the past week, I could feel the pain of publicans as once again they were told to keep their doors shut if they didn't serve a "substantial meal". Their continued closure is going to have a real long-term effect on the mental state of many of the "auld fellas" our Declan Lynch so movingly writes about.

I spent my formative years in a small hotel/pub my parents ran in Cornwall, south-west England, that was equally dependent on the tourist trade and locals.

I began to realise just how much such pubs are also a very important part of the motoring infrastructure.

There's many times when a "comfort break" or rest is needed and it can be taken for the price of a coffee or bottle of water.

The local publican is also far more knowledgeable than Google Maps ever will be.

I doubt that restrictions will do anything to curb the extensive house parties. Every day, I see people with massive slabs of beer going around Phibsborough. They have never been pub customers and won't ever be. Why should you when you can get a can of beer in an off-licence or supermarket for under €1 and a bottle of wine for around €4?

I am also doubtful about the measure to close restaurants at 11pm. Again, it will probably encourage more to be drunk in a shorter time and then more drinking at home rather than a more relaxed experience.

However, a few publicans and restaurants have spoiled it for the many.

That's not to say that those people who are getting the odd drink with some food know how to behave either.

On the day the new measures were announced, I went down to Phoenix Park with the dogs. Parking at The Hole in the Wall, I went through the narrow gate into the park only to find two couples sculling pints sitting on opposite sides of the wall on the path. This meant you were within touching distance as you passed.

They didn't take kindly to me pointing out that it wasn't probably the best place to sit in terms of social distancing.

Their aggressive reply spoiled the walk. But it showed why so many people of a certain age are now so scared to go out for a stroll when you come across idiots who are old enough to know better.

********

The phrase "let the cobbler stick to his last" should be engraved over a lot of car factories. Too often in their search for market dominance, the big car makers - especially in the premium sector - have strayed away from what has made their name and reputation to try to take over another sector.

Mercedes-Benz had immense problems with the initial launch of the A-Class. And BMW really should stick to the saloons and SUVs.

Likewise, Audi has never really cut it for me with either the A1 or A2, especially the former since it was launched 10 years ago as a competitor to the wonderful MINI marque owned by arch-rival BMW.

That I have been a Mini fan for nearly 60 years might have something to do with it, but the A1 just didn't do it for me. Based on the same platform as the Seat Ibiza and VW Polo, it was always too pricey despite Audi's many attempts to give it real sporting kudos with many variants.

I am going to be testing quite a few Audis over the next few months, so perhaps it is best to get the Audi A1 Citycarver out of the way early.

For a start, the name is woeful. It sounds like the dining room of many a dingy hotel where great slices of beef are hacked off, put next to piles of three different types of potato and consumed along with copious pints of stout or lager. Definitely not a gastropub serving excellent craft beers.

The Citycarver tries to give the A1 some SUV touches without going overboard. It is raised, bulked out a bit and has muscular touches around the wheel arches and sills. There's also a grille that rather mirrors Audi's Q series.

Inside the small five-door hatchback, space up front is good but the rear is as tight as it is in a Mini. The boot isn't bad but there's no spare wheel, although there's space for one. That's useful if you are happy with the inflation kit.

The 116bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine has a fair bit of punch and will give 0-100kmh in under 10 seconds while still turning in around 45mpg in old money. The digital dashboard is lovely and informative. The ride has been compromised by the bigger height, although some drivers will prefer the higher view out front.

But I found the driver's line of vision was compromised by the pillars - front, middle and rear. It was annoying. The drive hasn't the fun or confidence of a Mini, nor even the Ford Fiesta. Yet the main drawback to the Citycarver is the price. It starts at a few bob under €30,000 but a number of options, automatic gearbox and metallic paint took the test car to €35,578.

The VW T-Roc is a more real SUV, while the Fiesta will give you a massive chunk of change and better driving. Some commentators also say the Kia XCeed is a far bigger and better car.

Putting a Kia and Ford alongside an Audi as competition must be the biggest insult for the German company. People may like the muscular cuteness of the A1 Citycarver and having a Jack Russell should put us in that category. But not this time. Sorry, Audi.

********

July was disappointing for new car sales, with the only bright spark being electric vehicle sales up slightly to 771, with Renault's Zoe ZE 50 being the No 1 EV for the month, with 14.5pc market share. It will be good news for Renault who is having a bad year with a 43pc drop in sales, making it the worst of the top 10 importers, closely followed by its partner Nissan whose sales are down 40pc.

The Zoe claims to be Ireland's most affordable electric car, from €26,990, saving customers a minimum of €9,000 compared with other long-range electric cars (after VRT relief and SEAI grant) with a 395km range, thanks to a more powerful 52kWh battery.

It has been doing well throughout Europe in 2020. Although the overall market was down, the New Zoe racked up a 50pc sales increase in the first half of the year, with 37,540 units sold.

