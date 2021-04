MASERATI rolled out its Levante hybrid this week.

This is the brand’s first electrified SUV and marks another big stride towards electrification (the Ghibli hybrid was introduced last year).

The Levante hybrid combines a 4cyl, 2-litre engine with a 48-volt hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking.

There’s a combined power output of 330hp (it goes to 100kmh in six seconds). It only comes as AWD.

Online Editors