Make driving safely this year’s Christmas present

This is a Christmas where your presence – not presents – matters most. Indeed the greatest present we can give from a motoring perspective is to drive and arrive safely.

I know you have heard all this before and I risk being accused of being ‘preachy’ but seldom has it been more true and relevant so I make no apologies for a brief reminder.

Just remember: Never was the arrival of someone not seen for many Covid-19 months more precious, all the more prized and blessed because so many will be absent for so many reasons.

And for some – far too many – because road tragedies have robbed people of their loved ones.

So take your time; make sure your car and you are in tip-top driving condition.

Make sure you have plenty of time. Plan to, and take, a rest if travelling a long distance. Tiredness kills.

Don’t travel unless you have to.

If you do all that, you can look forward to making a special blessing of coming home for this Christmas.

Your presence will bring happiness, the greatest gift anyone can give. Cherish it by thought and deed.

If you’re clear to travel you should consider it a privilege to be able to do so in these terrible times. And we as drivers should never lose sight of the fact that with the privilege comes the responsibility that those we share the road with will get home safely too.

Safe driving and a peaceful Christmas.

Charging ahead

Interesting recent research by comparethemarket.com analysed the cost of fully charging a Tesla Model S in 36 countries around the world.

It found Turkey to be the cheapest, at a cost of just €7.30 (stg £6.68). It found Ireland to be the ninth most expensive at €15.58 (£14.25). Lots of room for improvement there, I think.

Plug-in specs

KIA have announced CO2 data for the new Sorento plug-in hybrid which is due here early next year.

It has an equivalent all-electric range of 57kms and emissions of 38g/km.

Apple car

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its first passenger car in 2024, despite doubts about the venture for some time.

It is claimed it will use its own battery technology – potentially capable of ‘radically’ reducing the price of electric-vehicle batteries.

It will, apparently, use a special larger-cell battery which should translate into longer distances between charges.

The company is said to be looking at using lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry as it is less likely to overheat.

According to Reuters the technology giant is heavily revamping its efforts on the automotive front. It is reported the car will have self-driving technology.

Irish Independent