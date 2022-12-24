Latest Hyundai Kona SUV has EV, ICE, hybrid and N Line versions

Hyundai has unveiled its latest-generation Kona small SUV – and there are four versions. The “urban-centric” car comes as a battery electric vehicle (BEV), or as an ICE (internal combustion engine), a hybrid or a sporty N Line.

Hyundai’s universal architecture is adapted for all while each gets a unique styling. Critically, the Kona began with the BEV design and that was then adapted for the ICE, HEV and N Line models.

The latest Kona is 150mm longer (4,355mm), 25mm wider and has an increased wheelbase (60 mm) compared with its forerunner.

The sculpted wheel-arch cladding incorporates headlamps and taillamps and gives the car its muscular look.

Styling variations between the models include the EV getting pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper and 19ins alloys.

The ICE and HEV versions share a rugged bumper and skid plate design. The N Line has a wing-type spoiler and bumper to underscore its lower stance. Inside there are 12.3ins dual displays and ambient lighting.