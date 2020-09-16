Jaguar rings the changes with heavily revised F-PACE

All set: F-PACE has been subject to a thoroughly extensive upgrade, says Jaguar

Jaguar has just unveiled its newly upgraded F-PACE as they line up several variants for buyers - most of whom are likely to be eyeing a 2021 purchase.

Some significant new powertrains have been added to the range.

And among them is a first plug-in for the popular luxury SUV.

Then there is uprated technology which underpins a more extensive and responsive infotainment system. And there is a totally new interior which looks stunning judging by the pictures I have to hand - but then I'm always a sucker for red leather in a luxury car.

They claim the completed new package is a long, long way ahead of what would normally pass as a mid-life overhaul.

It is, they insist, a thoroughly extensive upgrade across many areas of the F-PACE.

They say they devoted a lot of time and attention to overall design, front and back, with bumper, grille, bonnet, super-slim all-LED quad headlights, new tailgate and rear lights among the areas undergoing change. LED technology is standard by the way.

That all-new interior is, they admit, a blueprint for future Jaguars. In the cockpit is a more intuitive next-gen Pivi Pro infotainment system.

They claim that its intuitive nature and its centrality for all functions make working navigation, phone, media, etc, a lot simpler via a new 11.4ins HD curved-glass touch-screen.

And as latest updates to vehicle systems and infotainment come on stream they will be installed remotely thanks to over-the-air capability.

Powering the 'new' SUV is a range of plug-ins (PHEVs), mild hybrids (MHEV), diesel and petrol powerplants. Intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD) and 8spd auto transmissions are standard.

The powertrain range includes: Diesels - 163PS MHEV 2-litre 4cyl; 204PS MHEV 2-litre 4cyl; 300PS MHEV 3-litre 6cyl; 300PS 3-litre 6cyl.

Petrols: 250PS 2-litre 4cyl; 340PS MHEV 3-litre 6cyl; 400PS MHEV 3-litre 6cyl; 404PS PHEV 2-litre 4cyl.

Jaguar claim the 4cyl plug-in petrol hybrid (404PS) can cover 53km purely on electric power.

They also insist the new 6cyl mild-hybrid (MHEV) petrols and diesels are markedly more efficient.

Important for the times in which we live too is presence of cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filtration which captures ultra-fine particles and allergens.

All the 'new' F-PACE models are 'ready to order' now.

Indo Motoring