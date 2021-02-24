It’s simple: keep out of yellow boxes

THERE is a total lack of regard for how to properly use yellow boxes and facilitate other drivers.

They are being abused left, right and centre as far as I can see – and I see a lot, believe me. Every day.

Unless your exit is perfectly clear and attainable – such as it being feasible to turn the way you wish to – you should leave the yellow boxes in the clear for others to benefit.

They are there for a reason.

It’s simple, really. Keep out of there and let people who need to get on to/across the road. I don’t see them being observed at all.

I am speaking from personal experience here, as I frequently have the misfortune to have to come on to a busy road from a private one. I am thus at the mercy of people who sit there blocking my path without any acknowledgement of their transgression.

Is it possible they are ignorant of the regulations? Or is it that they don’t care, so long as they are two car lengths nearer the lights?

I dread to think what it will be like – again – when lockdown eases.

Regardless of traffic volume, yellow boxes are there for a reason. So keep out, please.

Online Editors