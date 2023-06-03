Is BMW’s latest 840i coupe really worth €163,000?

Luxury cabin, great coupe looks and a smooth drive – all with a big price tag

Never has it been more important to distinguish between price and value for money.

Take my experiences of eating out recently. I’m not normally a frequenter of upmarket restaurants, but due to a confluence of happy circumstances (birthdays and anniversaries) I’ve sampled the good, the fair and the excellent.

I took exception to the cost of what we were served in a few places. It sent a shiver down my spine.

One or two others were equally pricey but, crucially, we left praising the quality and quantity of the fare prepared for us.

We got something approaching value if such a concept exists in rapidly rising-cost Ireland.

This is all by way of introducing this week’s motoring equivalent of haute cuisine: the BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupe.

My version would set you back around €163,000 (starting price is €140,000). Is it worth it? Let’s see.

My car looked so good – its svelte, crescent profile setting the visual tone for what lay within and beneath.

The redesigned front is dominated by a large version of the famous BMW kidney grille. I liked it. Others didn’t.

Side-on, the designers have it stretched low on an overall length that’s more than five metres.

There’s an unruffled smoothness to the design. And that is an achievement of some stature when you consider that the designers had to cater for four doors and a roofline whose height has to give passengers easy access to – and comfort in – the rear seats in particular.

They did well considering the challenges but, of course, my old frame complained every time I got in or out of my low driving position (you get the impression of the car almost hugging the road it is so low).

Back-seat passengers are well catered for, given the sloping contours of the roof. It’s great to see that form and function are not mutually exclusive.

However, boot space is only middling, something has to give I suppose, but, at 440 litres, it is only the same as the Build Your Dreams ATTO 3 Chinese electric SUV I reviewed last week.

There is an elephant in the room and you get no points for suggesting it has to do with the environmental impact of this car.

It goes totally against the grain of all that is ‘green’ in our evolving environment of electrification.

Its 3-litre 6cyl in-line petrol engine soaks up the juice (8.6litres/100km is a benign official figure, drive it any way lively and you’d greatly inflate that number).

I could have driven it a bit easier, maybe, but that would have defeated a core purpose of the car which is to swish along effortlessly at a decent pace where good roads and motorways permit.

Don’t forget, though, that while it is designed to give the impression of smooth luxury travel there is a deceptively dramatic side to it that’s capable of getting you to 100kmh in 5.4 seconds from a standing start. I couldn’t help but feel good in this. There was hardly any road noise and the engine simply purred, barely audible.

Its inherent ability ran through every minute of my drives, a simple prod on the accelerator let me know there was plenty more to come (shift paddles and 8spd sport transmission are part of the smooth/power drive).

Think of it being like a tasting menu in a good restaurant where different facets emerge with every phase of the experience.

It evoked memories of long drives abroad in large saloons and coupes from the good old days.

This is a modern interpretation of the grand coupes of those times, only it has four doors and decent space for four occupants.

How can you put a price on that?

The cabin is extensively upgraded and now meets expectations of what you’d expect to find in a car costing €140,000/€160,000.

Design across the upper and lower dash frame the brand’s Live Cockpit Professional displays: a 12.3-in instrument cluster behind the wheel and a similarly sized control display is more central.

Yet, for all that positivity, the Beemer needs to be as good as it is because rivals for your money include the much less expensive Audi A7 Sportback, Mercedes CLS (the origin of the modern-day executive four-door coupe) and the nearly as expensive Porsche Panamera.

Would I buy it? At an emotional level – if I don’t have to worry about money – yes, I would, every time. At a practical level, I would still fancy it but I don’t know if I could reconcile the price.

Factfile

BMW 840i M Sport Gran Coupe 4dr. Price from €140,078. Extras/additions push test car price to €163,640. 3-litre 6cyl in-line petrol engine, 8spd steptronic Sport transmission, 333hp, 0-100kmh in 5.4 seconds, 8.6litres/100kms, 196 g/km. Live Cockpit (12.3-in digital instrument cluster, 440-litre boot; parking aids/rear-view camera, park distance control, reverse assistant. A big range of safety/comfort elements.