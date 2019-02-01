Ireland's best-selling car of 2018 revealed - but overall new-car purchases slumped badly

THE Hyundai Tucson starts the year where it left off in 2018 – the country’s best-selling car.

But overall new-car registrations slumped badly in January, latest figures show.

They reveal how the Tucson held the Number One spot ahead of the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, Toyota Yaris and Skoda Octavia.

The South Korean brand also took prime position in the brand league with Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota and Nissan filling the other Top 5 places, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

However, it has been a gloomy start on the forecourts for most makes. Sales are down 12.6pc (32,374 v 37,023 for January 2018).

And it is predicted in the SIMI report that the number of registrations for the full year will dip as low as 111,000 – from 125,422 in 2018 (which represented a 4.4pc drop on 2017).

With used imports likely to nudge the 100,000 mark again, that means there would only be a gap of 10,000/12,000 between new motors and UK-sourced vehicles.

Of concern too is the drop in Light Commercial (van) buying. They are down 16.3pc (5,650) compared with the corresponding month last year. Van sales are regarded as far more accurate indicators of economic activity and confidence.

As with new cars, the uncertainty around Brexit is manifesting itself in people’s decision to defer major outlay until the dust settles.

Used imports hit their highest levels in history last year (100,755) which accounted for 44.5pc of the total car market in 2018, the SIMI report says but there was a slight dip in imports last month to 9,006.

Meantime electric vehicle (EV) registrations jumped noticeably to 811 last month. That’s more than for all of 2017 and 60pc of last year’s sales.

Diesel remains the market leader so far this year with a 49pc share but that is down 8pc on January 2018. Petrol buying is up to 40pc of sales with hybrids accounting for 7pc.

Economist Jim Power, author of the SIMI report, says: “In overall terms, the coming months are likely to be characterised by deep uncertainty.”

Brian Cooke, director general designate SIMI, comments: “With Brexit fast approaching adding to business uncertainty, the weakness of sterling is continuing to drive down used car values which is increasing the cost to change.”

Online Editors