Aidan Timmons and Motoring Editor Eddie Cunningham team up to help readers make the right choice with their next car. Aidan visits dealers all over the country to produce a monthly guidebook on the values of used cars. He is co-editor of Motor Trade Publishers, who supply a car-valuing service to the motor trade, insurance companies and finance houses. Eddie is author of former best-seller 'Clever Car Buying'

I have a family of four - what SUV would you recommend?

I have had a Toyota Corolla since 2014, but with my family growing up I would like to buy an SUV to take the four of us out at weekends. What would you suggest? I think your column is excellent and so helpful every week.

Aidan: Thanks for your kind words. If you want to stick with Toyota, then look at the RAV4. If you can't buy brand new, then focus on a low mileage Luna model. If you fancy a move and want something different from the volume sellers such as the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai (not that there is anything wrong with those whatsoever), then you should consider the Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5.

The CR-V is a frugal SUV with an excellent 1.6-litre diesel engine. ES models hit the sweet spot in terms of kit and value for money. It's got a big boot and great headroom for rear passengers. Don't be surprised if the Mazda CX-5 is dearer than other SUVs. It starts out more expensive and holds it value excellently. It's also bigger than a lot of the others and has a 2.2-litre diesel engine, so it's potentially well suited to travelling long distances with your growing family.

Eddie: One crossover well worth looking at in terms of price is the SEAT Ateca, in addition to what Aidan suggests. Help us help you

