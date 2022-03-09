Hybrid power to the fore as Renault unveils new Austral ‘electrified’ SUV

Renault has just unveiled its new electrified mid-size SUV, the Austral.

The replacement for the Kadjar has new styling, a mega spec sheet and has all-electrified powertrains.

A rival for the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4, it is the first Renault to use the new third-generation CMF-CD platform developed in conjunction with the Alliance partners, Mitsubishi and Nissan. The range starts with two 12v mild-hybrid petrols powered by a 1.3-litre 4cyl engine (outputs of 138bhp and 157bhp respectively).

Then there will be two full-hybrid systems, each using a 1.2-litre 3cyl turbo petrol engine and an electric motor. These will generate combined outputs of 157bhp and 196bhp respectively. For good measure it seems there will be a mild-hybrid option with a 48volt battery.

The French maker is going all out to make a mark in the C-segment with this and, as part of that focus, it is introducing a sporty-look Esprit Alpine version for the first time on a vehicle in the Renault range.

With heavy emphasis on design (a new Renault logo) there are C-shaped headlights and alloys of up to 20in.

The technologies include 4CONTROL Advanced and 32 driving aids while its OpenR screen hosts the OpenR Link multimedia system.

This integrates many Google services and applications.

Renault says it is the “next milestone” in the C-segment offensive started by the Arkana and the new Megane E-Tech electric.

Depending on trim and options, the cabin incorporates real timber, leather, Alcantara, padded textiles and other materials that are soft to the touch.

It claims rear passengers benefit from knee-room that is on par with the best in class and there are plenty of storage compartments throughout the interior as well as a large boot.

There are two chassis versions: a flexible torsion beam for two-wheel models and a multi-link rear axle with 4CONTROL Advanced for four-wheel steering.

The steering angle of the rear wheels is now five degrees, making for a turning circle of 10.1 metres (tighter than a regular city car).

A new proactive function to reduce fuel use automatically suggests switching to Eco mode.

In all, there are 32 advanced driving aids: for driving, parking and safety.

They include a new Head Up Display, Active Driver Assists, Automated Park Assist etc. Launch here is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is aiming to make 40 million cars, each taking just 10 hours to build, over the lifespan of a new factory which has just been given the green light.

I wonder what the world will be like, and what sort of car will emerge, when the 40-millionth rolls off the production line?

More immediately the company will wield mighty muscle in tomorrow’s electric world now it has the go-ahead to build the $2bn (€1.8bn) EV factory in Germany which will let it lock horns at close range with Tesla.

The brand, whose ID Buzz is revealed to the world today, is putting the money into production of the ground-breaking Trinity1 electric model.

The new manufacturing site will be in Wolfsburg-Warmenau close to the brand’s current and famous plant.

It says that production of Trinity, which begins in 2026, will be net carbon-neutral and will set “new standards”.