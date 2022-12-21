How the switch to EVs could be accelerated with a few simple steps

Being asked about electric cars – as I frequently am – is as predictable as it is welcome. And it just goes to show how deeply interested/fascinated/fearful people are becoming about something they know will be part of their transport future sooner than they might think.

It has become part of the weekly ritual now for me to answer questions about a specific model or about EVs in general.

I thoroughly enjoy it because it gives me feedback too on elements of EVs that are causing concern or not fully understood.

A conversation can stem from someone parked beside me in a shopping centre car park, from a chat locally – no disrespect but I have had people ask me about cars at funerals where, as you know, you can be waiting in a group’s company for quite a while sometimes. The chat always comes around to what car I am driving at the time.

But this is more than just chit-chat; it reflects the quest for knowledge of a concept with which many still struggle. Most conversations end with the assertion that whoever I’m talking to is not going to make the switch until electric cars travel further on a single charge and until there are far more public charging points.

I’m telling you all this to highlight as best I can that many people remain genuinely fearful about having to switch. Please don’t think I am being alarmist; I am just trying to reflect a mood, a sentiment.

A sense of apprehension is only to be expected with anything new but I think in the case of the seismic shift to electric, we need more communication from government.

I know there is a lot of stuff in climate change plans but some of it is far too aspirational as things stand.

I get the sense from people that they need sequences and consequences spelled out for them.

It is hard to take everything on board but one area that would instil confidence would be far greater proliferation of public charging points. I’m convinced now that they, above all else, would send a strong message that, simply put, you won’t be left stranded or worrying about getting to your destination.

We need more and faster chargers. Waiting around for hours to get 70km of a charge is simply not acceptable.

We most particularly need to address rural dwellers whose dependence on private transport is, generally speaking, far greater than those living in urban areas with good public transport.

I know there isn’t much difference between those sentiments now and, for example, this time last year. It is just, obviously, a year further on and one more step towards the 2030 deadline for the sale of new (stress new), cars powered by petrol or diesel.

For all that is negative, there are positive gains. It is obvious from new-car registrations that people are buying far more BEVs (battery electric vehicles), PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) and conventional hybrids.

So there is a growing confidence. This year 15,591 new BEVs have been registered (up from 8,528 in 2021) – an increase of nearly 83pc. Plug-ins and hybrids have a combined market share of 41pc.

Shortage of supply has pinned back EV buying, for sure. But with more likely to come on the market we need the Government to step up the drive to electric with more public chargers and a medium-term commitment to leave EV supports in place.