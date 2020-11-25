How ‘new’ and ‘hybrid’ terms can mean much different things

Just to draw your attention to a few terms I feel are being used loosely by some carmakers. I think it is adding to the confusion for a number of people, judging by queries I receive.

Simply put, you should check to see exactly what ‘new’ really means. Does it mean the car in question has been revised and is essentially an updated version of an existing line-up?

Or is it ‘all-new’ in the sense that nearly everything has been changed? There is a big difference and it will be magnified when you come to trade-in.

One describes an update; the latter describes a brand-new vehicle. Sometimes the descriptions get blurred in marketing-speak.

The same goes for how the word ‘hybrid’ is being used in some cases. There is confusion between a 'full' and a 'mild' hybrid. A ‘mild hybrid’ comprises a conventional petrol, or diesel engine, with a low-voltage (48v) battery and an electric motor.

At low engine speeds, the battery and motor can provide a small electric boost during acceleration. It can also power the air con, radio etc.

However, unlike full hybrids, the electric motor can not power the car on its own. Nor can it drive in zero-emissions mode.

