How Audi hopes to get bums on seats of the revised A3  

You never know what you might be sitting on in a car these days.

Take Audi's heavily revised A3 range, the first models of which are just arriving.

They tell us that their seat upholstery is made of recycled PET bottles, embellished with contrasting stitching, and is being used for the first time in the overhauled A3 model line-up.

I can't resist the temptation so here goes: the German automaker must certainly hopes the revamped A3 Sportback and saloon will put bums on those seats this summer.

The Sportback has just arrived; the saloon version comes a little later - it's due here next month.

Apart from the novelty and environmental value of the seats, there are more obvious upgrades and inclusions.

For example the brand's famous digital cockpit and touch display are now standard. And there is a multitude of connect services.

Prices start from €30,550 for the Sportback 30 TFSI Attraction version. The corresponding saloon 30 TFSI Attraction model costs from €31,545.

The third-generation modular infotainment platform now has computing power 10 times greater than before. Audi says that speeds up all tasks on connectivity, including telephony and connect services.

There are two engines - a 1.5 TFSI and a 2.0 TDI with front-wheel drive and 6spd manual transmission or the 7spd S tronic. There is a 10.1-in diagonal display and a 10.25-in instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Technical improvements include new drives and tweaked suspension.

The A3 has been a rock-solid buy for years. It has been accused of being expensive but is in keen demand second hand.

The new ones arrive a little late for the full benefit of July registrations but no doubt that seat upholstery will hold until January too.

Indo Motoring