Halloween revellers are being urged not to use tyres in bonfires – with experts warning about the dangers associated with them.

Halloween revellers are being urged not to use tyres in bonfires – with experts warning about the dangers associated with them.

Here's why Halloween revellers are being urged not to burn tyres on bonfires

Local authorities remove thousands of tyres from bonfire stockpiles each year.

Now Continental Tyres Ireland is urging people not to include tyres among the material they plan to burn in bonfires this week.

Its general manager Tom Dennigan says every year at this time they hear reports of thefts of old tyres from premises.

“In addition,” he says, “we know that there are some unscrupulous tyre dealers who are giving old tyres out to youths who are collecting material for the traditional Halloween bonfire.”

He says that it is illegal, while smoke from burning tyres carries toxins that are harmful to people and animals.

“The residue from burnt tyres can also be damaging to the environment.

“In fact, the only safe way to burn a tyre is in a concrete kiln which would have sophisticated filtration systems in place to neutralise any toxins”.

He adds: “In view of the strong family-focus of Halloween celebrations, often with young children being allowed out late for the first time, it is all the more important that we ensure that bonfires are safe for all revellers, young and old.

“For this reason it is not advisable to burn tyres or indeed, any other material that may release noxious fumes or that could risk exploding when heated.”

Irish Independent