Going all Sherlock in a Merc

The Suzuki Vitara strikes an impressive if lonely pose in the Phoenix Park visitor centre complete with rainbow and Ziggy

Well that's a year we won't forget in a hurry. Brighter days are ahead but unfortunately I stand with Minister Eamon Ryan when he draws links between the pandemic and world environmental policy.

Logically that means agreeing with Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's favourite Sligoman, that the present crisis might be severe but ​"is not necessarily the big one".

That might not be what people want to hear at the start of a new year but it's what has to be faced and we all have our place in making it a better world.

That includes our transport choices.

Perhaps we can be guided by the part of the Hippocratic oath which professes: ​"I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm."

That means taking into account the effect on the air of what we drive and also the result of mining practices for the extraction of lithium for electric vehicle batteries as well as their eventual disposal.

The research that Toyota and others are doing into the so-called "solid-state" batteries is better news on that front and maybe a game changer.

But it won't be here for a few years.

Until then we will have to do the best we can, taking into account our means and real needs.

I was lucky during the relaxation in restrictions during December that I was able to actually test a few different cars.

That brief respite might be all I will get for a considerable time.

However, I do believe that car showrooms should be given an exemption from the non-essential retail closures as soon as possible. Differently to most retail, the first couple of months of the year are the busiest for the motor trade and, from what I have seen, car showrooms and forecourts are places where the utmost social distancing can be observed.

Dealers have also put in place the most stringent practices for test drives. Unlike a lot of purchases - and buying a car, now or secondhand is one of the biggest things you will do - it is really important that a person actually feels physically comfortable before buying.

No review can ever compensate for actually getting behind the wheel. My wife and I are very different sizes and we have often found that what I like would be a disaster for her.

********

I got a bit all Sherlock Holmes when driving the new Mercedes Benz E-Class. ​For in The Adventure of Silver Blaze, one of Conan Doyle's most popular stories, the great detective talks of the "curious incident of the dog in the night-time" being that it didn't bark. So it was when driving the very plush Merc, which is the very cornerstone of the German car giant's success, that I asked my wife why Ziggy, our Jack Russell, was making such heavy breathing sounds. That was perfectly normal, she replied, he does it the whole time while asleep.

Then I realised that the mid-size luxury saloon has cut road and engine noise to such an extent that I can now hear the dog breathe. It made me love the car even more.

Of course it's not cheap. My test model was the Mercedes-Benz E 300 plug-in diesel/ electric hybrid saloon with a price of €70,839 which included €8,000 of extras. It's a powerful 306 bhp beast; will do 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 237 km/h.

Remarkably it has a CO2 of 33 g/km (WLTP) which means road tax of €140. I hope I wasn't star-struck but the car wooed me with all its safety equipment, luxury features like great ambient lighting changes, technology and a real purposeful plushness about it.

It's a big car but was remarkably easy to park even when it had to twist around my wife's car to reverse into our garage. Cleverly, using the 50km available on EV mode alone and the well-tested diesel engine, you can achieve amazing fuel economy figures.

A colleague in Britain reports getting 130mpg (2.17 litres per 100km). However that does mean regular plugging in and I wonder if that function will be used much by its owners. It should be and if not negates the whole purpose of such vehicles and their step as a half-way house to full EV motoring.

The battery does take space away from the boot but it is still very large and there is always the option of an estate version. I didn't do enough high speed and long driving to fully test the dynamics but I think they might have been slightly compromised by the weight in the back.

Yet it's still a powerful, safe and impressive car which builds on a heritage going back to 1946. Since then some 14 million of the executive cars have been sold representing the best-selling model in Mercedes-Benz history.

********

Coming in between the Merc and my last lockdown Audi, the Suzuki Vitara Boosterjet Hybrid SZ-T initially seemed a bit flimsy despite its SUV credentials,

However it began to grow on me, especially as we tested it in atrocious weather.

The 48v battery helps give 20pc lower emissions and 15pc greater economy than the previous model.

There's a lot of spec - especially in safety equipment which is way above many of its rivals - packed into the Vitara which comes at a very reasonable €25,745.

As you can see from the picture taken at a pretty deserted Phoenix Park visitor centre the Vitara strikes an impressive pose, although it is lower, lighter and less rugged than its predecessor.

That said it is still a roomy car - except when a panoramic roof intrudes - and is a very well-priced rival to the Seat Arona, Skoda Kamiq and looks a lot tougher than the Ford Puma.

Suzuki, and particularly the Vitara, comes very high on reliability surveys. I didn't like the gearbox which impacted on my driving enjoyment.

However it is a spacious family car but you might be a bit disappointed with some of the finishes; yet it definitely should not be left off your short list.

Here we go, another year, another lockdown. Thank God, Phoenix Park is just three kilometres away.

Sunday Indo Business