Expert predicts ‘significant’ EV price fall within few years

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids will be “substantially” less expensive within five to six years, a world expert has predicted.

The dramatic fall-off in price will come as the individual cost of making a car will reduce as companies increase the volume of manufacturing to meet spiralling demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The forecast was made by Dr Otmar Scharrer, director R&D and E-mobility at global technology giant ZF. His company supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology as part of the next generation of electric mobility.

He is very much ‘in the trenches’ with automakers, researchers and engineers and is an expert on the technology, developments and marketplace of future mobility.

Dr Scharrer was speaking from Germany via Zoom to members of the World Car of the Year jury on the implications for us all in the push towards more sustainable transport. In response to a question by the Irish Independent, he forecast that prices of EVs and PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) would decline quite substantially in the “early second-half of the decade”.

That will come as music to the ears of consumers who currently baulk at the high, albeit subsidised, prices for an electric car compared with conventional models.

How much of the predicted lower cost buyers might enjoy remains to be seen as the government is bound to feel it is entitled to further scale back incentives in a burgeoning market.

We currently subsidise EV purchase (VRT rebate, SEAI grant) to the tune of up to €10,000 and PHEVs to €7,500.

Numbers of new EVs and PHEVs will mushroom here over the next few years to meet 2030 emissions and climate action targets. So the benefits of the predicted price reduction could be watered down by a fall-off in incentives.

Meantime, Dr Scharrer spoke of dramatic changes afoot as the major global economies set lower targets for emissions.

In response to that, the likes of ZF have to speedily find ways for automakers to make transport cleaner and more efficient. He stressed the need for “synergies”.

And he cited the example of the ZF EV PLUS plug-in that can cover up to 100km on battery charge alone. Most current plug-ins cover 50km/60km in electric-only mode. At 100km, most people would be well able to commute with ease without needing the accompanying fossil fuel engine to kick in.

The next (4th) generation technology for hybrid drive will launch in 2022. He described it as a “game changer”. He also predicted a rise in PHEVs due to the technology that makes them so flexible.

Another “game changing” energy-saving area will be in predictive driving, where the system works out optimum speed, routes, etc, using vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

Also, a lot of technology being passed down from Formula E is speeding up the rate of adoption. Dr Scharrer stressed that despite declining volumes, diesel and petrols have a role to play for some time. He said cutting-edge new technology will help them further reduce emissions.

Irish Independent