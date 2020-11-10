| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

End of the tyre kick test: The ultimate guide to contactless car-shopping

In the market for a new motor but conscious of lockdown restrictions? Dealerships have come up with the nearest thing to home delivery for your next car

Car showrooms may be out of bounds at the moment - but it's still possible to buy a new car Expand

Close

Car showrooms may be out of bounds at the moment - but it's still possible to buy a new car

Car showrooms may be out of bounds at the moment - but it's still possible to buy a new car

Car showrooms may be out of bounds at the moment - but it's still possible to buy a new car

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

I’VE just ‘bought’ us a brand new car – without ever going near the dealership.

With salesrooms closed under lockdown regulations, dealers are increasingly using hi-tech digital platforms to shift some metal. Right now a lot of such activity is for new-reg January/February delivery but is it possible to buy for imminent delivery? And not have to go near the dealership?

Is it too complicated for low-tech dinosaurs like me? I mean, how do you physically get your hands on the car?

Privacy