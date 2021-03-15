Electric cars could be up to 50pc cheaper thanks to new battery

The idea is that EVs will become far less costly to own, run and charge. Photo: Getty

ELECTRIC cars will become up to 50pc cheaper and as quick to fill up as petrol or diesel vehicles following the development of a “revolution” in battery technology, a manufacturer is claiming.

Volkswagen has said it is developing a one-size-fits-all high-tech standard battery that will help bring down the cost of an EV by half.

And the German manufacturer has claimed the new set-up could be available by 2023.

Hand-in-hand with battery technology will be a worldwide broadening and strengthening of the charging network to allay people’s main concerns about range and charging time.

The idea is that EVs will become far less costly to own, run and charge. While battery technology will drive much of that, the construction of six gigafactories in Europe is planned to give the independence of supply as they will be either totally VW-owned or in association with partners.

There will also be a five-fold increase in fast charging outlets across Europe within a few years.

Volkswagen said under their plan, electric vehicles will become integral to e-mobility.

But the battery will be king as they plan on putting the new generation “at the heart of making cars”. That means they will design their future vehicles around the new battery system rather than have it as an add-on to existing design.

And, in a parallel development, they are readying the first battery recycling station which will extract up to 99pc of useable materials, thereby reducing waste and dependence on new elements.

Solid state batteries, due after 2025, will remove a lot of obstacles to charging time for drivers with VW confidently predicting their technology will slash the time to charge compared with current lithium ion batteries.

The major breakthrough was outlined today by the Volkswagen Group as it presented its technology roadmap for battery power up to 2030.

The core concern is to reduce the complexity and cost of batteries to make electric cars much more realistic an option for as many as possible.

And it embraces plans to vastly expand the public fast-charging network to 18,000 across Europe which have forged cooperation with several energy companies, including BP (Great Britain), Iberdrola (Spain) and Enel (Italy).

That represents a five-fold expansion of the network and corresponds to about one-third of the total demand predicted on the continent for 2025.

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group board member for technology, said: “We aim to reduce the cost and complexity of the battery and at the same time increase its range and performance.”

The new unified battery cell, as they call it, is set to be launched in 2023 and will be in up to 80pc of all the groups EVs by 2030.

The brand said it is aiming to reduce battery costs in the entry-level segment by up to 50pc.

The motoring giant said its new prismatic unified cell will speed up the transition to the solid state cell.

The latter is regarded as the next ‘quantum leap’ in battery technology, which is expected by the middle of the decade.

With fast charging stations sprouting like mushrooms across the continent people will not have to worry about having enough range left in their battery – and won’t have to wait long to charge up.

