Electric cars are now the most sought-after new vehicle for the first time ever, says DoneDeal

Electric cars are now the most in-demand new vehicles on the market, according to a survey by DoneDeal.

The Irish buy and sell website analysed all new car ads on the site between January and August this year and found that car buyers rank an electric car above all other car and fuel types.

While diesel cars were traditionally the most sought-after type of new vehicle, for the first time ever, electric cars are at the top of new buyers’ wish lists.

“This historic observation cements the shifting attitudes of car buyers towards EVs (electric vehicles) and provides a notable signal of Ireland's electric evolution racing into 2023,” according to a statement from DoneDeal.

“Car manufacturers now offering longer ranges on EVs presents further cause for optimism for the future of EVs in this country, so long as the country's charging infrastructure, stock levels and energy prices keep pace with appetite,” it read.

Topping the list of the most sought-after electric cars is the Volkswagen ID.4. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 were also in the top 10 most popular new cars.

Last month alone recorded a 30pc year on year growth in demand for new electric cars while demand for new diesel cars fell by more than a quarter (26pc) over the same period.

“Shifting perceptions of EVs amongst Irish drivers and favourable government grants has led to 12,661 new electric cars on our roads since the beginning of 2022, an 80pc increase compared with January to August last year (SIMI),” according to DoneDeal.

Although petrol and diesel-fuelled cars still dominate the market, electric vehicles now account for 13.3pc of the market, according to the latest figures from the Society for the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

No doubt the combined impact of unprecedented rising fuel costs due to the war in Ukraine and the proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars “ has placed an impetus on buyers to switch to electric cars,” the statement read.