E-Scooters’ cash boost for local shops forecast

THE latest e-scooter company to announce plans to set up here when the law is changed claims that everyone using a shared e-scooter will contribute at least €1,560 a year in “unplanned spend such as at food and beverage stores”.

That will give a boost to local and small businesses in cities and towns.

Research and experience from other markets suggest such a spend, according to US transportation robotics company Superpedestrian.

The company also claims it has developed the world’s first and only technology that stops a scooter from riding on the footpath in real time.