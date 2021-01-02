| -1.5°C Dublin

Drive to find out if women really do take a back seat when motors are at the forefront

Pioneering: Gillian Fanning, Irish Motor Industry president, has commissioned the female-focussed research. Photo: Johnny Bambury Expand

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

So women take the back seat when it comes to buying a car, getting a job selling vehicles, having a real say in how vehicles could be improved?

Well, that has long been the perception and, for some, the reality. But is it really the case anymore? Are such ideas just urban myths that need to be dispatched to the murky depths of history?

One woman intent on finding an Irish answer to these, and several questions of similar ilk, is Gillian Fanning.

