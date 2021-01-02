Drive to find out if women really do take a back seat when motors are at the forefront

So women take the back seat when it comes to buying a car, getting a job selling vehicles, having a real say in how vehicles could be improved?

Well, that has long been the perception and, for some, the reality. But is it really the case anymore? Are such ideas just urban myths that need to be dispatched to the murky depths of history?

One woman intent on finding an Irish answer to these, and several questions of similar ilk, is Gillian Fanning.

Gillian is more entitled than most to pose the questions. She is a mould breaker herself. She has become the first female president of the 100-year-old Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Read More

And part of what she wants to do is spearhead her organisation’s focus on the role of women across that industry. As a substantial step in that direction, she and SIMI executives are to commission major research to find out as much as possible about a topic she feels is important for women, men and the industry generally. Among the likely questions are: How do salesmen view women car buyers? How do women car buyers view salesmen? Why are there so relatively few women in executive positions in the Irish motor industry?

It will be the first study of its kind for Ireland – most of the research we have at our disposal is based on studies in the US and UK. She suspects the experiences those foreign-based studies have documented would be similar to here. But how similar and how different might the answers be in the fast-changing world of 2021 and the unique nature of the Irish car market in particular?

“We don’t have a lot of facts and figures,” Gillian told the Irish Independent in a special interview. “But we do know that about 17pc of the 45,000 employed in the industry are women. The average for the EU is 15pc. But I think in common with many other countries, the number of women in senior positions would be relatively low.”

Conducting such research is timely as we head into the 2020s and face huge upheaval not just in the sort of car we will buy, but how such a model is powered: diesel, petrol, electric and even hydrogen.

Right now, though, the difficulty for women seems to be that advertising and marketing are aimed at them but often ignore what they really want and need.

“The key thing is that women shop differently than men,” Gillian said.

“In terms of online use, research suggests more women would turn to the net for car reviews and recommendations while men tend to have their mind made up.” The research indicates that women are more likely to look for a car that will fit their lifestyle, shopping and put a lot of importance on safety. Men, it seems from studies, are more swayed by looks and performance.

“Women have been shown to be less brand loyal than men and are more concerned with how a car meets their needs. They’re likely to be more practical than men when shopping for a car and tend to focus on safety, reliability and comfort.”

They are definitely more practical and cautious when it comes to safety, it seems. Safety isn’t just about bigger and better brakes and airbags, and driver assistance systems. It’s about personal safety.

A recent finding from a Californian study into electric vehicles found that a low percentage of women were considering an EV due to the fear of being left stranded by a flat battery pack. We know it as ‘range anxiety’ but how many people have ever linked it to personal safety before? That could be another question on the SIMI survey. But we keep coming back to the woman’s perspective around buying. “Women like to tell the salespersons about what they want in their next car and about their lives. Maybe there was a suggestion that male sales persons didn’t listen to the full story of the women.”

But there are signs all that is changing or has changed. Tales abound of salespeople asking what the woman’s husband felt about the car.

“Not any more. Traditionally salespeople felt women were less confident in buying. But millennial men believe women drive a better deal and a harder bargain.”

But is that the case with Irish people? That’s what the research is hoping to discover and to shine a light on the whole area of women and their cars.

The research will focus especially on getting more statistical detail – the number of women in different positions within companies. It will investigate a dealership breakdown of male and female roles. The research will find out how women come to their car buying decisions. Finally, questions will be asked about how dealerships can make them more comfortable in the buying environment.

Knowledge is power in any facet of life. With a bit of luck, everyone involved in buying and selling cars will be all the better informed about the processes and psychologies that end in someone, male or female, driving away in a new car.