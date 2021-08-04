Don’t let scarcity of used cars rush you into panic buying a total dud

Just because there is a scarcity of used cars, doesn’t mean you should panic and rush into buying potential trouble.

As reported yesterday, a DoneDeal analysis estimates that your secondhand car could be worth 40pc more than you would normally get for it.

It cites surging prices due to heavy demand and a shortage of vehicles as the key reasons behind the phenomenon.

The report says the increase in prices is outstripping the depreciation levels for most cars. And, crucially, it says it is having the greatest impact on the lower end of the market.

That means older cars – and they are more likely to give trouble. Just be careful, that’s all. Don’t rush.

Also, don’t forget that if you are getting more for your older car, you are likely to be paying a higher price for one you are thinking of buying.

As ever, if buying, make sure you have the car thoroughly checked over. It may cost a few euro more but it could save you from making an expensive mistake.

And make sure you are dealing with a bona fide seller.