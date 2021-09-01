Dacia’s new Jogger 7-seater people carrier – the Jogger – will go on sale in Ireland

DACIA’S new seven-seater, called the Jogger, will be sold on the Irish market, it has been confirmed by the company.

The Jogger, described by Dacia as a versatile seen-seater family motor, will be unveiled during a live digital event later this week.

Dacia says the name was picked because it is a “simple, modern” title that represents “dynamism, positive energy and the outdoor spirit”.

It will replace the Lodgy people carrier (MPV), which has been sold on other European markets since 2012 but not here.

Dacia is certainly not sparing the words when it comes to describing it.

In waxing lyrical, it describes it as a family car geared towards both daily use and activities in nature.

Not so sure what that means exactly.

It also, according to Dacia, “embodies the pragmatic and authentic spirit of Dacia”. Whoa, that’s enough.

The emphasis, no doubt, will be on practical family motoring and keen pricing.