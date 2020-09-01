‘Cut VRT on sales of new cars in order to save jobs,’ motor industry chiefs urge Government

New car sales are down 30pc so far this year (stock image)

THE Government is being urged to cut Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) in the Budget to save motor industry jobs in the face of unrelenting falls in new-car sales.

The plea was made as new SIMI figures show new-car buying has plunged 28.6pc so far this year. That is down from 110,527 - at this stage last year - to 78,920 in the first eight months of 2020.

The figures also show new-car registrations for August were 4.2pc down on the corresponding month in 2019.

The year-on-year fall reflects not just the impact of the coronavirus and Brexit but an underlying falloff in buying new cars which has continued for some years now. Reducing VRT would lower car prices and make buying new less expensive.

Highlighting the growing risk to jobs across the sector from such a steady decline, SIMI director general Brian Cooke says Budget measures on VRT will be critical for jobs at many a car dealership this coming year.

He says the impact of Covid and Brexit also means new-car sales will continue “at recession levels” next year - and that poses a serious threat to jobs across the industry unless VRT is lowered. There has been a cumulative 43pc reduction in new-car sales over the past four years.

“The industry is operating at the same business levels as 10 years ago, when the sector shed close to 15,000 jobs,” Mr Cooke says. He claims the business needs a “fair taxation environment in which to operate” to protect jobs.

“With Budget 2021 only weeks away, now is the time for a significant reduction in Vehicle Registration Tax,” he says. “This would enable the car market to return to normal sustainable levels that would not only save jobs but increase overall tax take.”

The new SIMI figures also show that electric vehicle sales year-to-date are up just 3.39pc to 2,956.

The top five selling car brands this year are: 1. Volkswagen 2. Toyota 3. Hyundai 4. Skoda 5. Ford. The top five best-selling models so far are 1. Toyota Corolla 2. Hyundai Tucson 3. Volkswagen Tiguan 4. Ford Focus 5. Hyundai Kona. The Kona was the best-seller in August.

Diesel cars accounted for the majority of registrations (43.45pc), followed by petrol (37.58pc), hybrid (12.06pc), electric (3.75pc) and plug-in hybrid (2.7pc).

