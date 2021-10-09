Why sipping and driving is no longer my cup of tea. It’s a distraction

We can all be tempted to sip and drive, but it can be a dangerous distraction

I probably shouldn’t be telling you this but in the overall scheme of things it might do some good.

As most people know, I do love my cup of tea (with something nice and sweet, preferably, to go with it).

But I over-extended one day recently and there were consequences. Basically, I had to stop at a roadside outlet to get something for a raging headache. And while perusing the miraculous remedies for my pain I spotted a nice packet of chocolate marshmallows for my pleasure. A couple of them with a cup of tea, says I, will help wash down the tablets and protect the lining of the old tummy – I know, any excuse.

I went back to the car, took the tablets, three sips of tea and a biscuit. As I was running late I said I’d sip on the move. I removed the lid for ease of consumption. Only I couldn’t resist another marshmallow.

Without taking my eyes off the road, I prised one from its packet and was just about to bite when it slipped from my grasp and plunged straight into the cup of hot tea.

I had two options: leave it there to melt and destroy the tea or stop and sort matters out. I stopped, safely, and didn’t leave until everything was sorted.

But I didn’t enjoy the tea or the sodden chocolate blob – some of which slipped onto my shirt to compound matters.

Wouldn’t you think I’d have had more sense?

No matter what way you look at it I should not have been driving even the short distance. It was a distraction. Thankfully nothing happened and I only covered a few hundred metres but it was a distraction. I will never do it again.

I see loads of people who sip and drive. Please stop with me. Never do it again, either?