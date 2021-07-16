The bully boys who make learning to drive even more difficult

Much of the bullying of learner drivers seems to happen at heavy-traffic junctions just after the lights go green

I’m sure you, like me, have noticed an increase over the past few weeks in the number of learner drivers being prepared for the test.

What I haven’t been prepared for – whatever about the young learners – is the way they’re being treated by some fellow road users.

On several occasions in the past two weeks I have witnessed what can only be described as outright bullying by drivers.

The abuse ranged from persistent honking of horns and flashing of headlights to dangerously speedy undertaking (passing on the inside).

Much of the bullying seems to happen at heavy-traffic junctions just after the lights – main and/or filter – go green. Should a learner driver be slow moving off, they risk the wrath of in-a-hurry-Harrys.

It’s shocking to see the expression on their faces – not to mention the perplexed look of the learner.

As I traverse a busy junction to walk to meet friends for a cup of tea, I’ve had a roadside view of a few incidents. Not pleasant.

How is it that some people show such a cruel streak? Have they forgotten they were learners one time too?

Were they honked and gestured at when they were taking the first steps? If they were, it’s still no justification for taking out their boorishness on others.

God knows it’s difficult enough to stay safe on our roads without making it more so for those trying to gain experience. It’s bad enough at junctions, but worse when it happens at speed when on the open road.

From what I’ve seen, the learners are coping relatively well, no doubt helped by the cool heads of their driving instructors.