Still going strong after 20 years, the Mazda2 supermini gets an update

The latest Mazda2 supermini brings an updated exterior and interior

It is probably one of the most underrated, low-profile cars on the market but the Mazda2 supermini remains a solid buy new or second-hand.

The latest version brings an updated exterior and interior as well as two new special editions.

It is hard to believe it’s 20 years since the first generation was unveiled – April 2003 to be exact.

Inside there is a new instrument panel, updated upholstery and generally more spec.

The Mazda Connect system now supports Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity from Centre-Line.

There is a choice of auto and manual transmission in cars ranging from 75hp to 90hp.

The front seats have been improved for better occupant posture and easier driving.

It goes on sale from this weekend.

Entry price for the Prime-Line Mazda2 with a 75hp Skyactiv-G engine is €22,890.

This version includes an 8-inch central display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlamps, power windows, DSC, TCS, and other safety systems.