Skoda teases with sketch of Enyaq Coupé EV, due in Ireland from May

Skoda's new Enyaq Coupé electric vehicle will have a longer range than the current SUV version

THIS is a teaser preview/sketch of the soon-to-be-unveiled Skoda Enyaq Coupé electric vehicle.

It is due to make its official world premiere on January 31 in Prague and will be in Ireland from May.

Skoda says the car’s “outstanding” aerodynamics – it claims it will be best-in-class – means it will have a longer range than the current SUV version.

Reports suggest it will be capable of 530kms or thereabouts with the largest 77kWh battery pack on board. A 58kWh battery version is expected to be able to cover 415kms or so.

It isn’t clear if Skoda will have the same spread of powertrain layouts in this new model. It is describing it as the first “emotive” variant of the brand’s all-electric model series based on the Volkswagen group’s MEB platform. The current Enyaq has been highly successful since launch.

Meanwhile, the company released figures showing it delivered 878,200 vehicles worldwide last year despite the pandemic and semiconductor shortage.