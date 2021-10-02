Self-imposed exile for larger cars on our city streets isn’t that far away

We seem to have a real love affair with larger cars. I’ve been driving a lot of them over the past few months and reckon that high level proportionately reflects the volume of what I see every day.

They are wonderful for the long journey on good roads but on town and city streets? I’m not so sure.

I think we’ve forgotten how good large stretches of our main arteries have become. I know there are still a few bottlenecks around but in the main we’ve made wonderful progress.

When I recall what some stretches were like 10 or 15 years ago I shudder to think how we endured it.

But there is a parallel world that doesn’t afford such ease of passage any more. The problem is arising where there isn’t anything like the comfortable room, relatively speaking, we once enjoyed in urban settings. I know, it didn’t stop traffic jams but that is another issue.

Bigger cars, many of them SUVs, having to squeeze into narrower lanes is heralding a new perspective. By the time provision is made for pedestrians, cyclists, buses and cars, the latter are struggling for space.

I worry about having to drive to, or through, some places when I know road space is tight. I love it when I have a small or medium car for city driving. The same sentiments go with parking: cars are growing, parking-space sizes remain the same.

So what’s my point? It’s simple. I think we are slowly, but surely, getting to a stage where for a variety of reasons, especially practical physical capacity, more and more drivers of larger cars will end up in self-imposed exile to avoid the anxiety and hassle of it all.

I don’t mind telling you, I feel I’m half way there already.