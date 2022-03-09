Power plays: A first for Ford’s Mustang and for Nissan’s Qashqai in Europe

Ford’s special edition Mustang California comes only as a convertible with a folding soft-top

Ford’s special edition Mustang California Special has arrived in Europe for the first time. It comes only as a convertible with a folding soft-top.

The special edition has unique badging, 19in alloys and Ford’s 450 PS V8 petrol engine. Inside there are heated and cooled front seats.

Meanwhile, Nissan will have their special e-POWER system for Europe in the Qashqai come late summer.

That will make the crossover its first European model with the technology.

With the e-POWER system, unlike a conventional hybrid setup, the car’s wheels are always driven 100pc by an electric motor.

The system comprises a battery, variable compression ratio 1.5-litre 3cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine (156hp), a generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar power as those driving the brand’s electric vehicles.

Basically, the engine generates electricity, which can be transmitted (via the inverter) to the battery pack, the electric motor – or both depending on circumstances.