Please let your careful driving keep this a happy Christmas for us all

Think for a minute when you get behind the wheel and make a commitment to drive that bit more slowly and to be especially careful. Stock image

I’m sorry to break your Christmas cheer but I feel compelled to mention something about road safety today.

I urge you to be ultra careful on the road over the coming days and weeks.

Of course we should always be ultra careful but the season of goodwill is a good time to refocus.

So often history teaches us that people take chances and that road users will lose their lives or suffer injuries at Christmas.

And most of these incidents will be attributable to speeding, taking risks in dodgy road conditions, alcohol, sleepiness or distraction.

Please be on constant lookout for other users, too, such as cyclists and pedestrians – they are vulnerable.

So please think for a minute when you get behind the wheel and make a commitment to drive that bit more slowly and to be especially careful regardless of how short or long your journey. So many accidents happen near home.