Mazda’s CX-60 plug-in unveiled next month, due later this year

The CX-60, Mazda's first plug-in hybrid, is due to go on sale in Ireland near the end of this year

This is Mazda’s new CX-60 plug-in-hybrid (PHEV), which is being described as the brand’s new flagship for its European SUV line-up.

With a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, it develops more than 300hp and marks its place in the lineage as being the company’s first PHEV.

Due to go on sale in Ireland toward the end of the year, it is the first of two models from the company’s Large Product Group. It will make its world debut on March 8.

Models in the Large Product group include the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-9. Mazda says the CX-60 will be joined “in the future” by the CX-80, which will have three rows of seats.

The Japanese automaker says the CX-60 PHEV will “spearhead the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models”.

Its powertrain combines a 2.5-litre, straight-four petrol engine with a performance-enhancing electric motor giving an overall output of more than 300hp.

Mazda says the powertrain will have smooth, efficient and powerful acceleration.