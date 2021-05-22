Let’s hang on to our new-found courtesy on the road

Your car may have a higher trade-in value than you think

IT is great to get back to driving ‘properly’ and feel the country com e alive again. I have missed my trips to the midlands.

But is it just me, or are drivers in a better mood? Certainly the level of courtesy has gone up ten-fold.

I have mentioned this before and believed it would be short-lived, but that doesn’t seem to be the case – yet.

Long may it last because apart from generating a new sense of well-being, we can hope that the better behaviour leads to a decrease in road accidents. That would be really wonderful.

So, safe driving and continue with the courtesy this weekend.

Are we better drivers after lockdown? Let me know what you think at ecunningham@independent.ie

I don’t want to get your hopes up too much but your car may be worth a good few euro more than you think, depending on whether you are buying new or used.

I mentioned this recently to a few industry sources and they said people are being pleasantly surprised at what they are being offered for their fresh trade-ins as there is a scarcity due to the lack of UK imports since Brexit.

But while this is good news, you need to be aware that the asking price for the new car you are thinking of buying may not be negotiable.

So keep the cost to change in focus at all times. Check around a few dealerships to see exactly how much you have to spend to buy your new car.

Of course, if you are buying secondhand the chances are the rising tide of higher prices for used motors will obliterate the increased value of your trade-in.

Unfortunately, it only really works against a new car.