How my delight at finding a parking spot turned to dismay

Always check when parking that you're not obstructing another vehicle that requires wheelchair access

I could not believe my luck. A parking spot only metres from where I was due to meet someone in the north inner city of Dublin.

It was like striking gold.

I double-checked: no yellow lines, no exceptions, nothing to prevent me from parking. It was my lucky day.

I know it is a poor lookout when you get ecstatic about finding a parking spot but such is the scarcity of slots in urban streets that it felt like luck was on my side for once. I should have looked more closely.

I did on the way back when it was too late and the harm had been done.

No, there was no ticket. But the people-carrier in front had a notice on its right-side quarter kindly requesting that no one park within three metres of it – obviously for wheelchair or assisted access.

My car could have prevented someone getting in or out of their transport on a miserable wet day. You can imagine how thoughtless I felt.

Luckily, I hadn’t been too long at the meeting and consoled myself that there did not appear to be anyone on board or waiting.

Maybe I hadn’t intruded. Maybe I had and there was someone checking at regular intervals to see if I had vacated the space.

It taught me a lesson.

Sometimes it’s worth checking more than the street signs.

In the heat of the moment of finding a space it is easy to focus on the next task on hand: finding the parking ticket machine. And there is always the phone ringing just as you put the ticket on the dash.

I sincerely hope I didn’t discommode someone.

Next time a parking space opens up so handily for me I’ll check the car in front and behind for any clue.