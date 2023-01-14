| 9.2°C Dublin

How my delight at finding a parking spot turned to dismay

Always check when parking that you're not obstructing another vehicle that requires wheelchair access Expand

Close

Always check when parking that you're not obstructing another vehicle that requires wheelchair access

Always check when parking that you're not obstructing another vehicle that requires wheelchair access

Always check when parking that you're not obstructing another vehicle that requires wheelchair access

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

I could not believe my luck. A parking spot only metres from where I was due to meet someone in the north inner city of Dublin.

It was like striking gold.

I double-checked: no yellow lines, no exceptions, nothing to prevent me from parking. It was my lucky day.

I know it is a poor lookout when you get ecstatic about finding a parking spot but such is the scarcity of slots in urban streets that it felt like luck was on my side for once. I should have looked more closely.

I did on the way back when it was too late and the harm had been done.

No, there was no ticket. But the people-carrier in front had a notice on its right-side quarter kindly requesting that no one park within three metres of it – obviously for wheelchair or assisted access.

My car could have prevented someone getting in or out of their transport on a miserable wet day. You can imagine how  thoughtless I felt.

Luckily, I hadn’t been too long at the meeting and consoled myself that there did not appear to be anyone on board or waiting.

Maybe I hadn’t intruded. Maybe I had and there was someone checking at regular intervals to see if I had vacated the space.

It taught me a lesson.  

Home & Property Newsletter

Get the best home, property and gardening stories straight to your inbox every Saturday

This field is required

Sometimes it’s worth checking more than the street signs.

In the heat of the moment of finding a space it is easy to focus on the next task on hand: finding the parking ticket machine. And there is always the phone ringing just as you put the ticket on the dash.

I sincerely hope I didn’t discommode someone.

Next time a parking space opens up so handily for me I’ll check the car in front and behind for any clue.

Most Watched

Privacy