Are you sure your brake lights work? Now is a good time to check

Avoid the risk of accident by checking brake lights are working. Photo: Andy Nowack

I know we are in high summer and checking lights is far from our minds.

Time enough to worry about them when the long, dark evenings are about to draw in.

Well, maybe not. Apart from it being illegal to have faulty lights, there is the simple issue of safety.

And let me tell you of an experience that nearly ended in tears for me because the car in front did not have brake lights that worked properly.

I was driving along a narrow road in Wicklow the other afternoon.

There were two cars in front of me and a large tractor/trailer approaching in the opposite direction.

All went well and I prepared to pick up a little speed when the tractor had gone by as, apparently, did the drivers of the two cars in front.

Except that a little bit along the way, the first car turned a sharp right without much indication that I could discern and the following one braked heavily.

I am assuming it braked because there was no indication that such was the case from the brake lights which should have lit up red – as you know.

Luckily my car – which happened to be the one I am reviewing this week (the Mercedes EQE) – had the technology on board to detect that a collision was imminent and averted an incident by slowing dramatically.

You know you have been in a close shave when the seatbelt tightens around you.

I am fairly sure I would have had enough road between me and the car in front to avoid an accident. But it was good to have the technology.

It would not have been needed had the other car’s brake lights been working.

Are yours? There is never a better time to check.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​