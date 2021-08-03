Under starter’s orders: new DS brand arrives on go-it-alone mission

IT’S always nice to be in at the start of something new – in this case I’ve just been at the launch here of the go-it-alone ‘premium’ brand DS. No longer an offshoot of Citroen, it’s now a stand-alone within the Stellantis super group.

From launch this week they have two SUV model ranges, the DS3 and DS7 Crossbacks.

The smaller DS3 has petrol, diesel and full-electric power sources, while the DS7 (pictured) has petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions. Expect a new DS9 saloon later this year and a DS4 after that.

I briefly drove the electric DS3 and the plug-in DS7 model this week. Suffice to say, they’re different – stylish outside and smartly laid-out inside. The 3 shares the same platform as the Peugeot 2008/Opel Mokka, while the 7 is built on that of the Peugeot 3008, but they are truly different cars.

I found the electric version of the 3 to be a sweet machine, while the roomy 7 with its special suspension will appeal to those who like dynamics (300hp, 4WD) and comfort in the one package.

But for sheer difference and quirkiness, look out for the way the headlamps ‘unfold’ in the 7. More practically, they claim it can cover up to 58km in 100pc electric mode.

As well as the plug-in, the 7 has a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5 diesel, while an 8spd automatic transmission debuts.

DS7 prices start from €42,695 including delivery charges. There are three trim levls – Performance Line, Performance Line+ and Prestige.

Noteworthy for the 3 is how it blends a 155hp petrol with an 8spd auto.

There are two other petrol powerplants (130hp, 100hp), and there’s a 110hp diesel. The EV has a claimed range of 320km.

Prices start from €28,990.