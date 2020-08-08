Toyota plays it doubly safe with Corolla GR Sport family hatch

They say there is a bit of a devil in us all. The mask that disguises the most benign of demeanours can slip sometimes to reveal another side. There is a bit of a devil in this week's review car.

The Toyota Corolla GR Sport hatchback is the 'hottest' version of the range on sale. A fully fledged, performance GR is anticipated. GR stands for 'Gazoo Racing', the company 's motorsport division, and is aimed at enlivening performance in some mainstream models. It is a common endeavour: the likes of Ford (Focus ST-Line) and Renault (RS) show how upstream sporty ability can be filtered down into less costly, moderately tuned motors, often blending in as another trim level.

The emphasis in the Corolla GR Sport's case, as far as my experience was concerned, was most definitely on it being a little 'bit' of a devil. Despite its more performance-orientated looks - it appears more muscular and wider but dimensions are largely unaffected - this was not a Jekyll and Hyde car. It was not all subdued and respectable one second and a raging tearaway the moment I slammed the accelerator. I did my best but failed to rouse a fire-breathing dragon. Rather I stoked simmering embers. Just how that fits in with your expectations for an outlay of about €35,000 is a matter for you: there are pros and cons.

You don't need me to tell you about Corollas, but maybe it would be no harm to remind ourselves that the current range, hatch, saloon and estate, is petrol hybrid. In the GR's case, propulsion comes courtesy of a 2-litre hybrid that produces a significant 184bhp while returning a respectable 5.3 litres every 100km. The car is nicely tuned to handle and drives with a smoothness rather than an edge: 7.9 seconds to 100kmh is not hair-raising. I think the Focus ST-Line does a better job. For style, I'd go for the Corolla. I really like the way the hatchback curves and shapes. Inside was all plushed-up with particularly nice, comfortable, supportive 'GR' seating and cabin materials. My main disappointments stemmed mostly from the rear. Space in the back seats is not copious and a definite restriction for anyone 6ft or more. The boot, at 313 litres, is a real let-down. Its strictures would definitely have me thinking of a saloon or estate version instead. It is, after all, a family car and practical matters such as boot space should hold at least equal billing with flashier elements. There are inherently praiseworthy items that, I feel, do not get the notice they deserve, perhaps because it is easy to lump them all into one phrase. In Toyota's case, it is the 'Safety Sense 2'; many rivals have impressive packages too. The Corolla's combination of driver assists include forward collision warning (FCW), which tells you that you're in danger of hitting something. It flashes 'Brake!' in the display and an audio alert goes off. It can detect, while travelling at 10kmh to 80kmh, pedestrians at night-time and cyclists during the day. Pre-crash brake assist (PBA) is an important element. It boosts your braking power if it detects that your response to a forward collision warning isn't strong enough. Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) applies the brakes itself when a collision is unavoidable and you have not responded. It was only while browsing through reams of assists and alerts that I decided to highlight those few, for two reasons. I don't think people realise generally just how safe new cars are now compared with even three years ago. Yet I don't see any recognition of the significant advances in insurance premium reductions. Back to the car... I enjoyed my drives. I was probably anticipating too much but moderated my expectations over the course of the tests. Doing so included acknowledgment that with the GR Sport, Toyota have negotiated a tricky route between the frugality of a first-class hybrid hatchback and the use of a 184bhp powerpack that shifts the dial slightly to performance. Would I buy it? I'm not sure there is enough oomph to make me want it that badly. There is the matter of rear-seat, boot space and price as well. At the same time I really liked the look and feel of it and recognise the achievement of balancing, as far as is possible, the polar opposites of fuel consumption and driving energy. It's probably just about warm enough of a hatch to house a 'bit' of a devil. But the devil in me wanted more. Facts & figures Toyota Corolla 2.0 GR Sport: €34,410; 2-litre 184hp petrol hybrid, 5.3 l/100km, 120g/km, €200 tax, 313-litre boot (due to 12v battery location); 18in alloys, GR SPORT design (steering wheel, scuff plates etc), front sport seats, part-leather upholstery, auto cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense 2 (autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, pre-crash brake assist). ​​​​​