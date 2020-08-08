| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Toyota plays it doubly safe with Corolla GR Sport family hatch

 

Muscular: the Toyota GR Sport hybrid hatchback Expand

Close

Muscular: the Toyota GR Sport hybrid hatchback

Muscular: the Toyota GR Sport hybrid hatchback

Muscular: the Toyota GR Sport hybrid hatchback

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

They say there is a bit of a devil in us all. The mask that disguises  the most benign of demeanours can slip sometimes to reveal another side. There is a bit of a devil in this week's review car.

The Toyota Corolla GR Sport hatchback is the 'hottest' version of the range on sale.  A fully fledged, performance GR is anticipated. GR stands for 'Gazoo Racing', the company 's motorsport division, and is aimed at enlivening performance in some mainstream models. It  is a common endeavour: the   likes  of Ford (Focus ST-Line) and Renault (RS) show how upstream sporty ability can be filtered down into less costly, moderately tuned motors, often blending in as another trim level.

The emphasis in the Corolla GR Sport's case, as far as my experience was concerned, was most definitely on  it being a little 'bit' of a devil. Despite its more performance-orientated looks - it appears more muscular and wider but dimensions are largely unaffected - this was  not a Jekyll and Hyde car. It was not all subdued and respectable one second and a raging tearaway the moment I slammed the accelerator. I did my best but failed to rouse a fire-breathing dragon. Rather I stoked simmering embers.  Just how that fits in with your expectations for an outlay of about €35,000 is a matter for you: there are pros and cons.