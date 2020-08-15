| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taller Volvo estate is let down by high price

V60 Cross Country is a pleasure to drive but it doesn’t come cheap

Hair-raising dynamism: the new Volvo V60 Cross Country estate Expand

Close

Hair-raising dynamism: the new Volvo V60 Cross Country estate

Hair-raising dynamism: the new Volvo V60 Cross Country estate

Hair-raising dynamism: the new Volvo V60 Cross Country estate

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

I approached this week's review car suffering from a serious bout of cynicism. I didn't really see the point in making an estate that is a mere 60mm taller than its conventional models. I know we live in the Era of the Niche, but is it not pushing things a bit too far?

Volvo have always made a virtue of the niche and continue that tradition with their new estate, but I couldn't help musing if it's a genre past its sell-by date now the SUV is king.

It was against that backdrop that I took charge of the V60 Cross Country. Among its claims to fame is that you get better ground clearance (+60mm), all-wheel drive, wheel-arch extensions and hill descent control. I suppose you could make a case for it if you have a sneaky hidden desire to own an SUV/crossover but feel they are a bit too muscular. Or a trifle gauche maybe?