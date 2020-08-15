Taller Volvo estate is let down by high price

I approached this week's review car suffering from a serious bout of cynicism. I didn't really see the point in making an estate that is a mere 60mm taller than its conventional models. I know we live in the Era of the Niche, but is it not pushing things a bit too far?

Volvo have always made a virtue of the niche and continue that tradition with their new estate, but I couldn't help musing if it's a genre past its sell-by date now the SUV is king.

It was against that backdrop that I took charge of the V60 Cross Country. Among its claims to fame is that you get better ground clearance (+60mm), all-wheel drive, wheel-arch extensions and hill descent control. I suppose you could make a case for it if you have a sneaky hidden desire to own an SUV/crossover but feel they are a bit too muscular. Or a trifle gauche maybe?

But why, the cynic in me asks, would you eschew a decent SUV for the doubtful benefit of 60mm more height, especially as estates are not popular at all in Ireland. Such facts only fed my negative mindset.

Then there is the major matter of price. The total for the test car was bordering on the ridiculous. More than €60,000 for a mid-size 'executive' estate - count the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3-series Touring, Mercedes C-Class estate among the rivals for your cash.

And yet, as you may have guessed, all was not quite as it seemed.

Certainly it was not noticeably taller than your normal estate, but I liked the look of it from the start; long, sleek and nicely proportioned.

Inside was a lesson in how to adorn a cabin with class; the leather seats were as comfortable as I've sat on for many a day.

The large iPad-like central infotainment system was the focus of the stylishly designed dash. It was once a trendsetter but many have emulated its ability to centrally cover and respond to requests for radio, navigation, ventilation and so on. However, in their attempt to put everything on screen, some straightforward settings involve negotiating overly complicated prompts through far too many digital layers. Really, it should not be so difficult.

Volvo is not solely to blame. It is a growing criticism of many interfaces that coincides with the near-disappearance of tangible buttons for everyday tweaks to the likes of air-con temperature and fan-speed or audio volume. That is a topic for another day; it needs to be highlighted because it can be distracting for a driver, not to mention being frustrating for passengers.

The Cross Country didn't feel any taller and it traversed the kilometres of tarmac with consummate ease. Funny enough, it was not nearly as reassuring on poorer byroads. It was, though, mostly driven on good routes. It just felt so good, so comfortable, so cosseting that my initial reservations drained by a further substantial amount.

That could not be said for the fuel tank. The 2-litre diesel engine was as frugal as it was smooth and played more than a bit part. It purred as I skimmed my way to Wexford and back as well as over several shorter drives and plenty of suburban sojourns. It's a cliché but here goes: I looked forward to taking this out for a spin.

That's a bigger compliment than might first appear because it wasn't what I would call a driver's car in the sense of unleashing hair-raising dynamism. It was much more a case of just loving the way it drove and felt, rather than seeking any outstanding level of performance. It was simply an enjoyable experience. I don't think I've said that about too many cars this year. I think either by chance or design, Volvo hit on the right combination and fine-tuning of many factors: suspension, damping, engine, automatic transmission and maybe, just maybe, that extra little bit of height.

It is a pity we don't have a higher regard for estates in Ireland. This is a car that a family could take to its bosom for years to come (the boot is reasonably spacious too).

So, after all that, would I buy it? I wouldn't part with €60,000 for it, no matter how much I liked it. And I'd struggle to make up my mind between a lower-priced version or a more mainstream mid-size €40,000/€45,000 SUV/crossover purely because it is neither fish nor fowl. That is both its strength and its weakness. But it is definitely worth a test drive for anyone in the market for something quite different.

Facts & Figures

Volvo V60 Cross Country:

2-litre, 187bhp, diesel, 8spd auto, €280 tax, AWD; €61,981 (range from €43,450); cruise control, drive modes, dynamic chassis, 17in alloys, park assist, 2-zone climate control, 12.3in info display, underfloor cargo storage, heated front seats, leather upholstery. 60mm+ ground clearance, hill decent control, Pilot Assist, ACC, sunroof, 360° surround view.