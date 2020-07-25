| 16.6°C Dublin

Rugged Defender can cover every blade of grass

Land Rover’s mix of comfort and doggedness is impressive on and off-road

A big, bulky stalwart: the new Land Rover Defender

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

A quick look at the picture accompanying this review might look like little more than a basic shot of a big 4x4 amid lush grass. Yet it tells a thousand tales. In this case I've picked just one - and it's about change.

This vehicle is the new Land Rover Defender in unfamiliar guise for those who remember its famous antecedents, which are still plentiful on our roads. It is such a wipeout contrast with the old I'm going to state the obvious just once (unusual for me): forget the past and what you would have expected from this motor.

It took me a while to do so. Not least because of a couple of nagging questions: who and what is it for?