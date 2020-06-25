| 12.9°C Dublin

Rock-solid Golf appeals more to head than heart

 

Full of confidence: the new Volkswagen Golf

Full of confidence: the new Volkswagen Golf

Eddie Cunningham Twitter

Doing the simple things really well can pose the most difficult of tasks. Anyone can make an ordinary cup of tea, slap paint on to a wall or make a sandwich, but it's how well they're prepared that differentiates between the excellent and the ordinary.

Take the cousin, for example. He has made me a special cup of tea every time I've visited. He goes to the trouble of letting it gain a certain strength and, critically, adds a few drops of cold water so I can drink it without milk. It's just a cup of tea, but it is invariably excellent. 

Sometimes the attempt to achieve the apparently simple can end up blurring the outcome. This week's review car, the new Golf, is an example of the simple being done well and not so well. Its design is minimalist; clear-cut lines, indisputably Golf looks. The interior is classic Volkswagen too. Simple, maybe - even to the point of boring in some eyes.